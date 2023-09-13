Man Utd eye ambitious summer bid for £51m-rated Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are considering making a move to sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich next summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils plan to reinforce the right wing with a quality signing. Jadon Sancho and Antony have left a lot to be desired playing in that position over the last year and are both facing uncertain futures.

Therefore, United’s management want to sign another winger and have Gnabry on their radar. The report says Erik ten Hag wants to sign 28-year-old and Bayern are willing to sell at around £51 million.

Gnabry has been one of the best players in Europe since moving to Bayern Munich. Now that the German giants are ready to cash in, competition for his signature is expected to be fierce so United will need to work hard to win the race.

The Germany international has Premier League experience following a spell at Arsenal. He didn’t make the breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster and was sold to Werder Bremen before moving to Bayern the following year.

Gnabry is world class

Gnabry has consistently performed during his time at Bayern. The attacker has several league titles to his name. In the 2019/20 season, the forward lifted the holy grail of European football by winning the Champions League.

At Man United, Ten Hag signed Antony last summer from Ajax Amsterdam. The Dutch manager reunited with the Brazilian in Manchester but the Brazilian has struggled to live up to his expensive price-tag. He’s also battling allegations of domestic abuse from former partners.

Sancho has also not lived up to his potential since joining United. The former Borussia Dortmund star also recently had a public disagreement with Ten Hag after being left out of the squad in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

It would not be a surprise to see United cut their losses on two of their most expensive signings in history. And if ten Hag does need to bring in a new right winger, Gnabry would be an excellent addition to the Man Utd squad.