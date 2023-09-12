Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Ferguson

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Evan Ferguson next summer, as per the Manchester Evening News.

After joining Brighton and Hove Albion from Irish club Bohemian, the 18-year-old has burst onto the scene after enjoying a promising campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 10 league starts.

The youngster has commenced the new campaign brilliantly, scoring his first senior hat-trick against Newcastle United in the last game just before the international break.

So, having been impressed by Ferguson’s recent displays, several upper echelons of English clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him to bolster their attack.

According to the report by the MEN, the Red Devils have been monitoring the development of Ferguson and they could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him next summer.

Battle

The report further claims that Brighton could be open to cashing-in on the youngster next year if his potential suitors such as the Red Devils match their asking price.

It has previously been reported that the Seagulls don’t have any intention of letting their star man for cheap and want at least £100m. So, Man Utd will have to break the bank to secure the Irishman’s signature next summer.

However, it has been reported that Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on acquiring the forward’s signature so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the North London clubs in getting any potential deal done for Ferguson.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new striker to support Gabriel Jesus as Mikel Arteta is seeking an upgrade from Eddie Nketiah and have identified Ferguson as an ideal option.

On the other hand, after letting Harry Kane leave the club, Spurs are looking to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side over the last few weeks with the 18-year-old now emerging as a serious option.

Ferguson is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Arsenal or Tottenham if any of those clubs manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.