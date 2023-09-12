Arsenal monitoring Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina

Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina but the La Liga outfit are hoping to tie him down to a new contract, according to Spanish outlet Ok Fichajes via Fichajes.net.

Atletico realise that they have a valuable asset on their hands. Therefore, the Spanish giants want to secure Molina’s future. Currently, his contract expires in the summer of 2027, but Diego Simeon wants to tie the right-back down until 2029.

However, it remains to be seen whether Atletico will be able to convince Molina to stay amid strong interest from the Premier League.

The report claims that Arsenal have expressed their interest in the South American but they could face competition as Manchester City and Aston Villa are also interested in the full-back.

Molina developed in Italy at Udinese before Atletico came calling so sign the defender last summer. It did not take Molina long to settle in at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone relied heavily on Molina in the previous campaign. He made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Molina went on to get his hands on the most coveted trophies in football last year. The right-back was a critical player for Lionel Scaloni’s team as Argentina lifted the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar.

Arsenal’s options at right-back

Mikel Arteta has experimented with his backline this season. In the previous campaign, Ben White was the Spanish manager’s go-to player at right-back. But recently, Thomas Partey has played in that position on a few occasions after summer signing Jurrien Timber was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Arsenal also have Takehiro Tomiyasu in their ranks. However, the Japan international is not really known for his attacking prowess. Therefore, there is an argument for the Gunners to strengthen at right-back.

Molina is emerging as a target. He’s valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but with growing interest being shown, Arsenal may need to pay more if they want to win the race for his signature.