Man Utd are interested in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the coming transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli last summer from a relatively unknown Dinamo Batumi. Subsequently, the forward immediately established himself as a critical player in Luciano Spalletti’s team.

Last season, the Naples-based club went on to lift the Scudetto for the first time in over three decades. Kvaratskhelia was an essential part of that success, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

The Georgian international’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed here in the Premier League as the Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan claims that Manchester United are showing an interest in signing the winger.

However, Keegan suggests that Napoli are highly unlikely to sell such an important player mid-season so United may have to wait until next summer if they’re to get hold of the exciting attacker.

Also, any potential deal wouldn’t come cheap. Kvaratskhelia is valued at around £73m by Transfermarkt but Napoli are tough negotiators and may hold out for even more for one of their star players.

Where would he play?

Kvaratskhelia has mostly played on the left wing for Napoli. However, at United, that position is currently occupied by Marcus Rashford. While the England international has struggled at the start of the new season, he was one of their best players in the 2022/23 term.

Alejandro Garnacho is also at Ten Hag’s disposal. The Dutch manager can also rely on Jadon Sancho to play on the left-hand side of the attack if needed.

Sancho could be sold following his spat with ten Hag but it would still be a surprise to see Man Utd spending big money on a left winger like Kvaratskhelia given the depth they already have in that area.

It would be more sensible for United to focus on strengthening the right wing. Perhaps ten Hag feels he could turn Kvaratskhelia into a right winger. Given his potential, the Georgian has the ability to play on either flank.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it would be a major coup if Man Utd were able to lure Kvaratskhelia to Old Trafford.