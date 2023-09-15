Chelsea want to strike a pre-deal for Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Chelsea have stolen a march on Arsenal after opening talks over a pre-deal with Brentford to sign star striker Ivan Toney, according to Simon Phillips (h/t football.london).

Toney has been pivotal in Brentford’s success over the last few years. He signed for them in the summer of 2020 from Peterborough United and helped Thomas Frank’s team gain promotion to the Premier League.

The striker has been impressive over the last two seasons in the English top flight. In the previous campaign, he scored 21 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bees.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed as football.london says Arsenal and Chelsea are both showing a keen interest in signing Toney in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is being tipped to sign another striker that offers something different to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Toney is on Arsenal’s radar after establishing himself as one of the best goal-scorers in the top flight.

However, it looks like Chelsea have stolen a march on the Gunners. football.london cites journalist Simon Phillips as claiming that the Blues have opened talks to sign Toney in a pre-deal ahead of the January window.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have long been interested in the 27-year-old. The West London club are yet to reach an agreement, but they are already making serious moves to see if a deal can be done.

No rush

However, Brentford are in no rush as they’re waiting to see which other clubs make an offer for Toney. His contract expires in the summer of 2025, but the Bees value him at £70 million.

The striker is currently suspended following his ban for breaking FA betting rules. However, he is set to resume training and will be free to play again in mid-January 2024.

Chelsea anticipated the arrival of Christopher Nkunku for a long time. The Blues had struck an agreement with RB Leipzig several months before the France international arrived in West London this summer and they could do the same with Toney.

However, Nkunku picked up an injury during pre-season and is yet to make his competitive debut for Chelsea. Pochettino has had to rely on Nicolas Jackson up front at the start of the season. However, the Senegalese has left a lot to be desired with his end product.

Therefore, the Blues could do with a prolific number nine in their ranks. Toney would be a superb signing but it remains to be seen whether they can beat the likes of Arsenal to his signature.