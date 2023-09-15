Arsenal lining up Martin Zubimendi move in January



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window.

The London giants have been long-term admirers of the Spaniard, and they have been linked with him regularly over the past couple of transfer windows. Fichajes now claim that Arsenal are determined to bring him to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Zubimendi currently has a £52 million release clause on his existing contract and the Gunners are prepared to activate it in January. It is unclear whether the 24-year-old midfielder would be interested in the move, but Sociedad fans reportedly fear that he could pack his bags next year.

Surprise deal

Zubimendi was on the radar of the Gunners in January this year, but the club ended up signing Jorginho from Chelsea instead. Earlier this summer, his name was again mentioned by the media, but the midfielder was very happy to play Champions League football with Sociedad.

The Spaniard is not contemplating a move away from Sociedad, and Arsenal may have to convince him first over a transfer. If they manage to do so, a surprise move could be on the cards during the winter transfer window. Sociedad can’t stop him from leaving if his release clause is triggered.

Arsenal currently have Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny as their defensive midfield options, but there could be a rebuild next year. Elneny has been a fringe player for a while and could leave the club on a permanent basis in either January or when the season ends.

Jorginho was only a stopgap signing for the Community Shield holders and he could head for the exit door too. Partey also continues to be linked with a departure with his contract expiring in June 2025. Considering this, a mid-season move for Zubimendi from the Gunners can’t be ruled out.