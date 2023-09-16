Jadon Sancho ready to leave Man Utd in January

Jadon Sancho is reportedly prepared to leave Manchester United in the January window if Erik ten Hag doesn’t integrate him into the first-team squad soon, as per the Manchester Evening News.

After publicly falling out with Ten Hag, the winger has been removed from United’s first-team fold and put him in the personal training program. It has been suggested that Ten Hag has asked the 23-year-old to apologise for his behaviour but the winger has refused so, the former Ajax boss has opted to take this firm step.

According to the report by the MEN, Sancho is prepared to move away from Old Trafford if his situation remains the same over the coming months with Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest being the two clubs that have expressed their interest in signing the Englishman.

Sancho to leave Man Utd

After joining the club back in 2021 from Dortmund in a £73m deal, the 23-year-old has been struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League over the last few years.

However, he looked promising during the pre-season and the optimism was there that he would be able to turn his fortune around and perform at his best for Man Utd this season.

But, he found himself on the periphery for the first few games before Ten Hag opted to remove him from the first-team squad against Arsenal right before the international break due to his poor displays in the training session.

However, amid the uncertainty over the future of Antony due to his off-field issues, Sancho had a great opportunity to play regularly in the right-wing position and secure his place in Man Utd’s first eleven.

But, it appears he isn’t going to back down and Ten Hag won’t take him back unless he apologises. So, it is looking likely that Sancho’s time at Man Utd is coming toward an end unless something changes dramatically.

There is a huge hole in United’s right-wing position amidst the absence of Antony and Sancho and it is going to be interesting to see how Ten Hag manages to address that issue.

Facundo Pellistri is the only specialist right-winger United currently have with Amad Diallo currently out injured so the South American could get more regular playing time this term.