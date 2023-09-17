Man Utd will have convince Jean-Clair Todibo of future move

Speaking to L’Equipe (h/t Manchester Evening News), Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed that he will thoroughly evaluate future transfer proposals amidst interest from Manchester United.

The OGC Nice star was one of the defenders the Red Devils had on their radar in the summer transfer window. After accepting an offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire, United were looking for a replacement and Todibo was heavily linked.

However, in the end, Maguire ended up staying at Man United. As a result, the Red Devils had to scrap their plan of adding reinforcements to their backline.

As per a previous report by MEN, Nice have placed a £35 million price tag on Todibo. But even if Man United are willing to meet the valuation, they will have to convince the 23-year-old that a move to Old Trafford is best for his career.

Todibo is quoted as saying by MEN:

“Reflection is much more important for me than when I started out. I am waiting to be presented with a complete project. What is expected of me? Why am I coming? You shouldn’t join a club just like that.”

Todiob signed for the Ligue 1 outfit in January 2021 from Barcelona. The centre-back had moved to the Blaugrana at an early age but could not make the most of his time in Spain.

Subsequently, after a few disappointing loan spells away from Barcelona, Nice came calling. The France international seems to have finally found his feet in Ligue 1 and looks like the star who had showcased immense potential in the past.

Will Man United entice Todibo?

However, at Man United, the backline is currently stacked with some quality players. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been Erik ten Hag’s preferred options in defence since last season.

On the other hand, the Dutch manager also has Victor Lindelof and Maguire at his disposal. Jonny Evans also signed a short-term deal with the Red Devils this summer.

Therefore, for now, it looks like Man United have enough depth in the centre-back position. However, the likes of Varane, Maguire and Evans are not getting any younger and Maguire is still being tipped to leave if he fails to regain his place. So Man Utd could renew their attempts to sign Todibo either in January or next summer.