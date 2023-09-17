Barcelona willing to sell Man Utd target Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are willing to sell Andreas Christensen next summer amidst continued interest from Manchester United, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Blaugrana signed the Denmark international on a free transfer after he left Chelsea last summer. However, the La Liga giants considered the centre-back’s move a short-term solution.

Barcelona were open to listening to offers for Christensen this past summer. The Red Devils had considered putting in a bid for the defender, according to various reports. However, Xavi did not want to lose him and the Dane had no intention to leave either.

However, as per El Nacional, the Blaugrana will once again put Christensen on the market next year. The Spanish outfit feel he is an expendable member of the squad who could generate considerable funds to boost their finances.

As things stand, Barcelona have the likes of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde in their ranks. The two are part of the Catalan side’s long-term project. They also recently signed Inigo Martinez to add depth to their backline.

An excellent opportunity for United

It seems Barcelona are not fussed about losing Christensen despite his impressive displays last season. Therefore, it could present an excellent opportunity for a team like Man United in the coming transfer windows.

Currently, Erik ten Hag has Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at his disposal. They have been the Dutch manager’s go-to players in the centre-back positions since being appointed in the Old Trafford dugout.

In recent months, Victor Lindelof has been counted on by Ten Hag as the backup. But the Sweden international has mostly been a bit-part player. Harry Maguire has also found game time hard to come by and was made available for transfer in the summer.

Therefore, seeing Lindelof and Maguire leave United next year would not be a surprise. If they both end up leaving, then Man Utd will need to add reinforcements in defence and they could revive their interest in Christensen.

The Dane is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt and Man Utd could offset the cost by selling Maguire – who was valued at roughly the same price in the summer window.