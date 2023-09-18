Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag a ‘big fan’ of Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Arthur Vermeeren with head coach Erik ten Hag a ‘big fan’ of the Royal Antwerp star, according to Spanish outlet Sport (h/t Manchester Evening News).

Vermeeren made his way through the youth ranks at Antwerp before establishing himself in the first team. In the previous campaign, the youngster enjoyed regular opportunities in the starting lineup in the latter stages of the season.

In the 2022/23 term, Vermeeren has remained a key player for Mark van Bommel’s team. The midfielder has started in every fixture so far in the current campaign for the Belgian outfit.

Antwerp are set to travel to Spain next to take on Barcelona for their opening UEFA Champions League group stage fixture. Vermeeren will be hoping to feature as he continues to forge a reputation as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

It appears his potential has caught the eye of Man Utd as the MEN cites a report from the print version of Sport that claims the Red Devils are showing a keen interest in the 18-year-old.

United boss ten Hag is seemingly pushing the pursuit with the report saying he’s a ‘big fan’ of the £13m-rated central midfielder.

Ten Hag’s lethargic midfield

At United, Ten Hag has struggled at the start of the new season. Manchester United have lost three of their first five Premier League matches. The latest defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion showcased the frailties in the Red Devils’ midfield.

United have not been at their best in the current campaign in the engine room. Casemiro looks to have lost a yard of pace and has been unable to dominate games like he did last season.

On the other hand, summer signing Mason Mount has failed to hit the ground running and is currently on the sidelines. Bruno Fernandes has also cut a frustrating figure at times on the pitch. As for Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay, they seem to be secondary choice midfielders in Ten Hag’s plans.

However, United do have Sofyan Amrabat at their disposal now. How the Moroccan will fare in the English top flight remains to be seen. But the Red Devils need to add fresh blood in the midfield in the coming transfer windows and Vermeeren looks like an exciting option.