Bayern Munich plotting swoop for Man Utd star McTominay

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Scott McTominay in January, as per the Mirror.

The Red Devils were seemingly ready to listen to offers for the Scotland international this summer. West Ham United registered a firm interest in signing the 26-year-old and even submitted an official proposal worth around £30m.

But, United rejected the offer as they were demanding a fee of around £45m to let their academy graduate leave the club. However, the Hammers didn’t return with an improved bid.

Fulham were reportedly also interested in signing him as a replacement for Joao Palhinha – who was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich on deadline day this summer. However, Marco Silva’s side couldn’t manage to persuade McTominay to move to the Craven Cottage and in the end, the 26-year-old stayed at Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Bayern Munich couldn’t manage to secure Palhinha’s signature before the deadline so a deal fell through. But it has been suggested that although they failed to acquire his service this summer, they are planning to reignite their interest in the Portuguese in January to bolster their engine room.

McTominay to Bayern Munich

However, according to the report by the Mirror, the Bavarian club are lining up McTominay as a potential alternative target should they fail to secure a deal for Palhinha.

Bayern were reportedly interested in signing the Man Utd star this summer, but they never formalised their interest. However, if they opt to make a move for him in January and the Red Devils can manage to generate some money by letting him leave then that would allow them to sign new players in the winter window to bolster their squad as it has been suggested that United can’t spend big on any new signings having splashed more than £150m this summer.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the future of Antony and Jadon Sancho, Man Utd currently lack depth in their wide areas. So, signing a new attacker to reinforce their frontline would be the right decision in January if their situations remain the same until then.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to sell McTominay and generate some cash to make new signings in the upcoming transfer window.