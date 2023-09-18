Axel Disasi feels Chelsea lack the killer instinct up top

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi feels the Blues lack a killer instinct in the final third after the draw to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to the media via the Evening Standard, the France international was satisfied with the chances that his team created. However, the 25-year-old urged his attackers to find the cutting edge up front.

“We have to keep going in this way but be more killers in the opponents’ box. We created many chances so we have to keep doing this but we have to kill the opponent.”

Chelsea visited the Vitality Stadium on 17 September but were unable to leave with the three points as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams created ample opportunities to find the breakthrough but failed to make the most of their chances.

For Chelsea, Robert Sanchez arguably had his best performance, making several saves and providing a safe pair of hands when needed. At the other end, the Blues were unable to find the back of the net, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher missing decent opportunities to find a winner.

Chelsea’s poor start

Mauricio Pochettino has endured an underwhelming start to his stint in the Chelsea dugout. The Blues have won just one of their first five Premier League fixtures and sit 14th in the table.

However, injuries have not helped the Argentine manager’s cause, with several first-team players on the sidelines. Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are just some of the names Chelsea are missing.

In the attack, the absence of Nkunku has seemingly been a big blow at Stamford Bridge. The France international put in some encouraging displays during pre-season but picked up a serious injury ahead of the new campaign.

As a result, Pochettino has counted on Jackson up front, but the 22-year-old is still a raw talent. While the Senegalese has shown immense potential, he has failed to deliver when called upon.

Disasi is right in his assessment of what Chelsea lack at the moment. However, it will be interesting to see how Pochettino will be able to turn things around in the coming weeks.