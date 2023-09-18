Chelsea showing strong interest in Lautaro Martinez



According to Spanish website Fichajes, Chelsea are showing strong interest in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The London giants spent nearly £400 million on new summer signings, but they are still lagging behind their Premier League rivals. Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku were signed to bolster the attack, but the latter has yet to make his debut after picking up a serious knee injury during pre-season.

Jackson impressed with his movement and finishing during the United States tour this summer, but he has fluffed his lines since his Premier League debut last month. The Senegal has just 1 goal from his first 5 appearances for the club and this is not good enough for a striker leading the line for Chelsea.

As per Fichajes, Chelsea are now showing strong interest in Martinez whom they have been following for a while. The Argentine has yet to commit to a new long-term deal at Inter Milan and Fichajes claim that a big offer in the region of £129 million could persuade Inter into selling their club captain.

World-class player

Martinez has transformed into a world-class player over the past couple of seasons at Inter. He accumulated 25 goals and 4 assists in the 2021/22 campaign and fared better last term with 28 goals and 11 assists to his name. This season, he has 5 goals and 1 assist from just 4 appearances for the San Siro giants.

The 26-year-old is clearly in the peak of his playing career and there are no surprises that Chelsea are looking into a potential deal. The club are more than capable of paying big money in January, but the big question mark is whether Inter would entertain losing their prized asset midway through the campaign.

The Nerazzurri have sanctioned the big-money sales of Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Andre Onana in recent times, but all of those departures happened in the summer transfer window. We believe Chelsea may have to wait until next summer to prise him away from last season’s Champions League finalists.