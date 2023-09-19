Chelsea considering move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea are monitoring Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal after the England international was replaced by summer signing David Raya against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims that the Blues are open to bringing in another shot-stopper to bolster their goalkeeping department despite the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton this summer.

Ramsdale has been the Gunners’ no.1 since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Sheffield United in 2021. He has racked up 83 appearances and kept 20 clean sheets across all competitions, helping the club win the FA Community Shield earlier this season.

The 25-year-old featured in all 38 league games last season for Mikel Arteta’s side as they finished 2nd in the league, securing Champions League qualification after a six-year absence. He started this campaign as the club’s no.1 goalkeeper but it seems he will be fighting with Raya for a starting berth.

Arteta, who made the shock decision to start the Spain international in the 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday, says he will continue to rotate Ramsdale and Raya due to the qualities both players possess.

“It’s the same rationale that Fabio [Vieira] played here or Eddie [Nketiah] played instead of Gabriel Jesus,” Arteta said via BBC. “I haven’t had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus hasn’t started and he’s won more trophies than anyone, including me, in that dressing room. “I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities like Aaron has, like Karl [Hein] has, but we have to use them you know.” “I didn’t have the courage to do it [change keepers mid-match]. But I’m able to take a winger, or a striker, or a central defender or to drop to a five and hold that result. “We drew those games and I was so unhappy. “Why? Why not? [change the keeper]. We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something when something is happening and you want to change momentum. Do it. Now my feeling is to get everybody engaged in the team. They have to play, regardless of the competition. We have to do it.”

Competition

Many have questioned how Ramsdale will respond to being ‘dropped’ at the weekend and the Daily Mail says Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation ahead of a possible move.

However, Chelsea are not the only club keeping an eye on Ramsdale’s situation, as the report says Bayern Munich are also in the market to sign a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer and the Arsenal stopper is also on their radar.

The Blues allowed Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan after signing Sanchez. Both Spaniards were expected to fight for the no.1 shirt under new manager Mauricio Pochettino but the exit of Arrizabalaga automatically made Sanchez the undisputed no.1 this term.

The 25-year-old has made six appearances and conceded six goals, keeping two clean sheets in the process as Chelsea lie 14th in the league table with just five points from five games.

Pochettino wants players to compete for places in his team and Ramsdale would be a good addition to the West Londoners. He is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, however, the Blues would have to make a huge offer to lure Arsenal to sell one of their best players.

