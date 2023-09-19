Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Spurs target Hincapie

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘advanced’ negotiations to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie in January, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, it was thought that the Merseyside club would be looking to strengthen their engine room and the defence in the recently concluded transfer window to challenge on all fronts.

However, while Jurgen Klopp’s side opted to revamp their midfield, they didn’t look to strengthen their backline this summer. But, it appears they are planning to bolster the defence in the winter window with Hincapie emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are planning to take ‘firm steps’ to sign Hincapie in January after Klopp identified him as an ideal option and the Merseyside club are already in ‘advanced’ negotiations to acquire his service.

The report further claims that Bayer Leverkusen want a fee of around €55m[£47m] to let their star man leave so the Anfield club will have to spend big to purchase him.

Battle

It was previously reported that the South American was eager to move to Anfield this summer. But, Liverpool were focused on revamping their engine room so they didn’t make a concrete approach to sign him and in the end, he stayed at the BayArena.

Therefore, it seems Liverpool wouldn’t have to face many challenges to persuade him to join the club in the winter window should they formalise their interest.

However, it was previously suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing the Ecuadorian, but they didn’t make a move for him before the deadline this summer.

But, it has been suggested that Spurs are planning to sign a new defender in January so it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 21-year-old to bolster their backline

If that happens then Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the South American.

Hincapie is a left-footed centre-back and possesses high potential. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.