Man Utd planning to sign Diogo Costa to replace Onana

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign FC Porto star Diogo Costa to replace summer signing Andre Onana, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After letting David de Gea leave the club for free, the Red Devils opted to sign Onana from Inter Milan by splashing more than £45m. They have also purchased Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce to support the Cameroonian international this summer.

However, the former Inter star hasn’t had a good start in the Premier League this season, conceding 10 goals in the first five league appearances.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd haven’t been impressed by Onana’s recent displays so they are already planning to replace him in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Costa is a player – who is on United’s radar and they are even ready to spend £60m to lure him to Old Trafford.

Costa to Man Utd

However, Fichajes states that securing the Portuguese’s signature won’t be easy for Man Utd as Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also plotting a swoop for him.

Costa is a talented goalkeeper, he is comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is an excellent shot-stopper, can play the sweeper-keeper role and is also good in the air.

The Porto star possesses the necessary attributes to play for any elite team around the world. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they sign him over the coming months.

However, although the Red Devils have started the season poorly and conceded goals in the first few games, this has happened largely due to the bad defensive organisation, rather than goalkeeping mistakes.

The African has made United much better in playing out from the back. So, it isn’t fair to blame him for Man Utd’s recent downfall. Therefore, having just spent big to sign Onana, it wouldn’t be the right decision to splash the reported £60m fee to sign another goalkeeper.

So, Man Utd would be better off saving the money to strengthen other areas of the squad. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Costa in the upcoming transfer window.