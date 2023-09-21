Arsenal monitoring Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon

Arsenal have stepped-up their interest in Reading duo Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon ahead of a possible move in the transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

The report claims that the Gunners sent their scouts to watch the highly-rated youngsters during the Royals’ 9-0 emphatic win over Exeter City on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy at St James Park.

Vickers and Bindon have both been regulars this season for Rubén Sellés’ side and were in action again as they helped the club progress to the next stage of the competition.

Vickers has featured in nine games for Reading and made three goal contributions across all competitions this term. The 18-year-old has impressed so far and was on the scoresheet against Exeter. He is currently regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Championship and if he maintains his outstanding form throughout the campaign, several teams will be showing keen interest in the young forward.

Bindon, on the other hand, has starred in defence for Reading this season. He has made four appearances in all competitions for the Royals but wasn’t involved against Exeter on Tuesday night after being given a rest.

One for the future

A move to the Emirates Stadium would help both players reach their full potential under the guidance of Mikel Arteta – who has turned the North Londoners into Premier League challengers. He guided the club to secure Champions League football after a six-year absence.

Arteta is already planning for the future at Arsenal and has set sights on signing talented young players to groom them into world-class players in the coming seasons.

Vickers and Bindon have emerged as targets and the Gunners are monitoring the duo ahead of the January window. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will formalise their interest in either player, but a decent offer could force Reading into selling.

The Spaniard has made the London-based side a force to reckoned with in the top flight as they were close to winning the league title last term but injuries and loss of form saw Manchester City clinch their third successive league trophy.

Arsenal have began this season in superb fashion, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 and are just two points behind leaders and defending champions Man City.

