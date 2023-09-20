Chelsea ready to unleash transfer move to sign Vlahovic

According to Italian website Il Bianconero, Chelsea are ready to unleash a transfer assault to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus after his fine start to the campaign.

The Serbian striker was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the recent summer transfer window. There was talk about Romelu Lukaku acting as a makeweight for his transfer to Chelsea. However, a move did not materialise. Lukaku joined Roma on a season-long loan while Vlahovic ended up staying in Turin.

That has proved a blessing in disguise for the 23-year-old. Juventus are currently flying high in the 2nd spot in Serie A and it has been primarily due to Vlahovic, who has scored 4 goals from 4 games. His form seems to have revived Chelsea’s interest. Il Bianconero claim that they are ready to unleash a transfer assault to bring him to London.

Possible deal

Vlahovic had a tough time with injuries and lack of form during the second half of the 2022/23 season with Juventus. As a result, they were no big-money offers to purchase him during the summer. Juventus were hoping to land Lukaku from Chelsea with Vlahovic going the other way, but the Blues refused to pay the fee.

Chelsea can’t be blamed for their decision, given his struggles in Turin, but he is now finding his feet. Il Bianconero claim that Chelsea are planning a fresh approach and we won’t be surprised if the proposal is made as soon as the transfer window reopens in January. The club are currently struggling to find the back of the net.

Raheem Sterling has been a bright spark in the early phase of the season but other than him, no one else has looked a goalscoring threat. Summer signing Christopher Nkunku is out with a long-term knee injury. Nicolas Jackson, who arrived from Villarreal, has flattered to deceive with just 1 goal from 5 starts for Chelsea. Vlahovic, who is priced at £61 million by Transfermarkt, could be targeted by the Blues to sort their goalscoring woes in January.