Arsenal and Man Utd officials to watch Antonio Nusa



According to Het Laatste Nieuws (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Manchester United will send officials to watch Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa against Besiktas in the Europa League tonight.

Chelsea were interested in signing Nusa from Brugge on transfer deadline day this month, but the Belgian giants turned down an offer worth £23 million from the London club. The Blues are still interested in signing the teenager, but Het Laatste Nieuws claim that Arsenal and Man United have also entered the transfer race.

As per the Belgian outlet, the Premier League trio will have representatives at the Jan Breydel Stadium to watch Nusa in Europa League action against Besiktas tonight. They won’t be the only clubs at the stadium. Officials from Marseille, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also expected to keep tabs on Nusa.

Huge prospect

Nusa made his breakthrough with Club Brugge last season. He registered 2 goals and 2 assists from 34 appearances – the majority of those were from the bench. The 18-year-old has started the current campaign in fantastic fashion with 2 goals and 3 assists from just 11 appearances. He has now become a regular starter.

The 18-year-old has also established himself with the national team. He recently assisted Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard on his competitive debut as Norway beat Georgia. Hence, he has huge potential in him and there are no surprises that some of Europe’s elite clubs are looking to land his signature.

Nusa can play on either winger or in the no.9 position. At such a tender age, he has impressed with his pace, dribbling skills as well as the ability to win ground duels. He could be a potential star of the future, and only time will tell where he could go next. One thing is for sure that Nusa will want the guarantee of playing time and would not want to stagnate his career on the bench.