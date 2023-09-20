[Teams] Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal return to Champions League action for the first time since 2017 as they take on PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made three changes from Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Ramsdale was dropped for that game and he remains on the bench so David Raya keeps his place between the sticks tonight.

Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place at left-back while Ben White remains at right-back. Gabriel Magalhaes retains his spot alongside William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s back four so Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jacub Kiwior have to settle for places on the bench.

Declan Rice plays in the Champions League for the first time as he starts in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again while Kai Havertz returns to the starting eleven. The German was dropped for the trip to Everton on Sunday but he’s recalled in place of Fabio Vieira – who drops out despite a solid outing on Sunday.

There are two changes to the Arsenal attack as Gabriel Martinelli is ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury at Goodison Park. Leandro Trossard comes in after scoring the winner off the bench at the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus is also recalled to start up front while Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right side of attack. That means Eddie Nketiah makes way to join Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Jorginho on the bench.

Here are the teams:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.

PSV

Benitez, Teze, Boscagli, Bella-Kotchap, Dest, Schouten, Saibari, Veerman, Bakayoko, Luuk De Jong, Lang

Subs: Drommel, Waterman, Sambo, Ramalho, Tillman, Pepi, Til, Babadi, Lozano, Van Aanholt, Vertessen.