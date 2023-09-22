Tottenham remain interested in signing Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain interested in signing Gent star Gift Emmanuel Orban in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the recently concluded summer window, it was thought that Spurs would look to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman.

Several players were linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Orban being among them. However, the North London club didn’t make a concrete approach to sign any new striker before the deadline.

But, according to the report by Fichajes, although Tottenham didn’t formalise their interest in signing Orban this summer, they are still eyeing a swoop for him and Ange Postecoglou’s side could opt to step up their efforts to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the report claims that purchasing the Nigerian won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Barcelona and AC Milan are also plotting a swoop for him.

Orban to Tottenham

Orban – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Gent are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave if they are forced to cash-in. Therefore, Spurs will have to spend big to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window should they formalise their interest.

After displaying promising performances for Gent last term, scoring 15 goals and registering two assists in 16 Pro League appearances, the African has burst onto the scenes in recent times.

It seems having been impressed by the 21-year-old’s recent performances, Spurs have decided to register a firm interest in signing him to bolster the attack.

Orban is quick, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in holding-up the play, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box.

The African is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they opt to acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign the Nigerian over the coming months to bolster their frontline.