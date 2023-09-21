Chelsea preparing £26m bid to sign Dortmund’s Moukoko

Chelsea are readying an offer worth £26m (€30m) to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The report claims that interest from the Blues could see the 18-year-old consider moving to Stamford Bridg in search of regular playing time as he eyes a place in Germany’s squad for next year’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Moukoko has struggled for minutes this season under Edin Terzić so far, with most of his appearances coming as a second-half substitute. He has featured in five games, totaling 61 minutes, and scored one goal across all competitions for the Black and Yellows.

Last season, he was ever-present for Dortmund as they went toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title but fell short on the last matchday of the campaign.

He racked up 35 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided six assists across all competitions, while they also reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Germany international, who has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in the Bundesliga, has made 77 appearances, netted 13 times, and registered eight assists since making his debut for the club against Hertha Berlin.

Moukoko would be a good addition to Chelsea’s squad and under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino, he could blossom to become one of the best forwards in the world.

Competition

According to Fichajes, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Moukoko’s signature from Barcelona who are also interested in signing the highly-rated youngster.

The German was close to leaving Dortmund last summer but the move fell through. He penned a new deal until 2026 in January, therefore Dortmund will likely demand more than £26m for the talented forward.

Chelsea are currently in a rebuild state and are looking to bring in the best young players in the world. Injuries have hampered their progress so far this season as they lie 14th in the Premier League table with just five points.

The West Londoners have just won one game in the top flight this campaign, lost two, and drawn two. They are 10 points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City after just five matches played.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson is misfiring for Chelsea, having scored just one goal in five appearances and if the Blues are to compete with the rest of the big clubs they will need their forwards to start scoring consistently.

