Juventus ‘leading’ Liverpool in race for Khephren Thuram

Liverpool face a battle to sign OGC Nice midfielder Kehphren Thuram as Juventus are currently ‘leading’ the race to sign him, according to 90min.

Thuram has been strongly linked with a move to the Reds over the past six months. The Merseysiders reportedly held talks to sign the Nice star in the summer but were put off by his £43m valuation.

90min claims that Liverpool remain interested and have asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding Thuram’s future, despite signing four midfielders in the summer window.

However, the Reds will face stiff competition as the report says Juventus have now joined the chase for Thuram and are showing the most serious interest. The 22-year-old’s father, Lilian Thuram, played for the Serie A giants between 2001 and 2006 so his family have close ties to the Italian giants.

As well as Juventus, 90min says Liverpool could face further competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as they are also interested in Thuram.

The young midfielder made his way through the youth ranks at AS Monaco before moving to Nice in the summer of 2019. After taking some time to establish himself in the first-team setup, the midfielder has not looked back and has become a vital member of the Ligue 1 outfit’s starting lineup.

The France international is a versatile midfielder capable of playing in multiple positions in the middle of the park but mostly plays as a defensive midfielder or a number eight.

His brother Marcus Thuram is currently plying his trade in Italy with Inter Milan, but it remains to be seen whether the youngster will follow suit and move to Serie A in the coming future.

Will Liverpool pursue Khephren Thuram?

Liverpool strengthened their engine room this summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Diminik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after the departure of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and the others who left at the end of their contracts.

The Merseyside outfit also have a host of youngsters at their disposal in the midfield, like Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic. Thiago Alcantara is also in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks to add experience to the team.

Therefore, whether Liverpool will pursue Khephren in the next two transfer windows remains to be seen. Considering the host of top clubs interested in him, it will not be surprising to see the midfielder make a big move soon.