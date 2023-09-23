Pochettino confirms four Chelsea stars could return vs Villa



Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the club could receive a quadruple injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants have had a poor start to the top-flight season and they are currently on just 5 points after 5 gameweeks. They need a huge reaction against Villa this weekend and speaking in the pre-match press conference, Pochettino said that he could have the services of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke and Armando Broja for the game.

The Chelsea manager added that Caicedo is probably the only one doubtful among the quartet. The Ecuadorian star has been training individually away from the team and he will be assessed on Saturday to find out whether he can be involved against Villa.

He said (Via Chelseafc.com): “We need to recover players. It is important that many names and players start to be available to be involved in the game. We need to assess Moi tomorrow. He was training individually, not with the team today. We need to assess tomorrow [Saturday] and we will see if he can be involved on Sunday. “Marc suffered a fever but has been back since when we restarted the training this week. Noni was involved also during the week in training, so I think yes he will be ready. Maybe we need one day more for Broja. I think maybe he can be involved Sunday, but we are not sure. We need to assess him tomorrow.”

Big boost

Chelsea have been hampered by several injuries during the first few months of the season. They lost Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku in pre-season itself. Both are currently long-term absentees.

Benoit Badiashile, on the other hand, has yet to play for the club this campaign as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained towards the end of last season. He recently suffered a minor setback.

The club are also missing Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Romeo Lavia. The return of the quartet would be a big boost for Chelsea, who desperately need to win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Caicedo and Madueke are two candidates that could start against Villa, but Cucurella and Broja could be limited to bench roles. Broja in particular may not be rushed, having spent the past 10 months recovering from a knee injury.