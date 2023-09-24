Arsenal and Liverpool to bid for Brentford’s Aaron Hickey

Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to make an offer for Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey ahead of the upcoming transfer window as both clubs look to strengthen their squads, according to Sunday Mirror.

However, they will face further competition as the report claims that Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Liverpool for the 21-year-old’s signature with Erik ten Hag keen on taking him to Old Trafford.

Thomas Frank is reluctant to lose Hickey as he’s become a valuable member of his team. But with so many of the Premier League’s big hitters showing an interest, it will be difficult to keep hold of the defender.

The Mirror says that Brentford will want at least £50m for the versatile defender, while Bayern Munich could also enter the chase for the player so there could be a fierce battle for his signature.

The Scotland international is expected to be Brentford’s first-choice left-back after Rico Henry was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. Henry was forced off in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League after he fell awkwardly following a challenge with Kieran Trippier.

Hickey is now primed for regular playing time this season and Brentford will no doubt do all they can to keep hold of him beyond the January transfer window.

Talented youngster

Hickey is highly-regarded as one of the promising talents at Gtech Community Stadium. He is versatile and can play both sides of defence.

The Scotland defender moved to England in 2022 from Serie A side Bologna where he racked up 48 appearances, scored five goals, and provided one assist across all competitions.

In his debut season at Brentford, he featured in 26 appearances and registered one assist as they finished the campaign in 9th place, however, he has been ever-present this term for the club.

Arsenal are now eyeing a move as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence having offloaded Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares in the summer. Jurrien Timber is also unlikely to play again this season due to an ACL injury so Arsenal need to strengthen their full-back positions, making Hicket an attractive target.

However, Jurgen Klopp could also do with more depth behind his first choice full-backs; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Hickey is also being eyed by Liverpool and he would be an excellent signing for any club this winter

Read more: Report: Arsenal have already made first bid to sign £69m African star