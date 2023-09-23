Arsenal have already made offer for Diomande



According to Record (via SportWitness), Arsenal have already tabled an opening transfer offer to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The London giants strengthened their defence with the purchase of Jurrien Timber from Ajax over the summer, but the Dutchman suffered a serious knee injury in the curtain-raiser last month. The 22-year-old could be ruled out for the majority of the season and this could urge Arsenal to invest at the start of 2024.

As per Record, Arsenal have already placed a first bid of £31 million for the 19-year-old which was snubbed by Sporting. The Portuguese club are currently proceeding with talks over a new contract with Diomande on increased wages. This would have no effect on the £80 million release clause on his contract.

Ambitious move

Diomande joined Sporting from Midtjylland during the 2022 January transfer window and quickly became a starter for the Portuguese outfit. The youngster delivered a strong performance against Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 as Sporting came on top via a penalty shoot-out. The scores were level on aggregate (3-3) after both legs.

His display will have grabbed the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. At just 19, Diomande has shown plenty of maturity with his defensive decisions. He is a strong ball-playing centre-back who also has an aerial presence and good recovery pace. The Ivorian does not shy away from making key tackles. He has all the credentials to become a Premier League star in future.

As Record claim, Arsenal are not the only club in the transfer race for him and other European teams are keeping tabs on his progress. There could be a bidding battle for his services next year which would help Sporting secure a fee close to the release clause. Arsenal will need to show more ambition to sign him after their £35 million bid was insufficient to test Sporting’s resolve.