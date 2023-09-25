Declan Rice hands Arsenal huge injury blow

Arsenal have suffered yet another huge injury blow after summer signing Declan Rice felt some discomfort in his back during their 2-2 draw in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The England international was replaced at half-time by manager Mikel Arteta with the game levelled at 1-1 after an own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero gave the Gunners the lead before skipper Son Heung-min bagged the equaliser for the visitors.

Arsenal restored their lead from the penalty spot shortly after the break after Romero handled in the box. Bukayo Saka made no mistake for 2-1 but Tottenham equalised straight from the restart after Rice’s replacement – Jorginho – gave away possession and the match ended 2-2.

Speaking after the game at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta confirmed that Rice has sustained a back injury and will be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of the injury, according to the Daily Mirror.

“Yeah he had some discomfort in his back and he was telling us during the first half he wasn’t comfortable and when we assessed him at half time he couldn’t continue,” the former Manchester City assistant manager said as quoted by the Daily Mirror. He added: “Hopefully not [Rice out for weeks]. We have to assess him because it’s strange that a player like him asks to come off because he wasn’t comfortable so hopefully not but let’s see.”

Rice has made a promising start to his Arsenal career so far, featuring in all of the club’s games this season including their triumph in the Community Shield. He has racked up seven appearances and scored one goal for the North Londoners.

Injury problems continue to mount

Rice joins the likes of Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli on the treatment table. Timber has been ruled for several months and is facing a fight to play again this season due to an ACL injury.

Partey has been penciled in to return after the October international break after picking up an injury in training prior to the Manchester United clash early this month.

Trossard and Martinelli both miss Sunday’s encounter but are expected to make a quick return to the team. Arteta will need these players as Arsenal navigate through the upcoming fixtures including the Carabao Cup in mid-week.

Hopefully, Arsenal fans will hear good news this week regarding Trossard and Martinelli as well as Rice, who has been a key cog of the team since joining the club from West Ham in the summer.

