Man Utd weigh up move for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak

Manchester United are plotting a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his goalkeeping options, despite signing Andre Onana last summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Oblak has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the report says Man Utd are once again trying to lure the 30-year-old to England ahead of the January window.

The Slovenia international is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe following his impressive performances for Atletico Madrid over the past few seasons. He has racked up 397 appearances and kept 193 clean sheets across all competitions since joining the club from Benfica in 2014.

Oblak has been with Diego Simeone’s side for almost 10 years and has helped the club to win several titles including La Liga, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Super Cup.

He was ever-present last season for Los Rojiblancos as he featured in 38 games and kept 16 clean sheets as they finished 3rd in the La Liga table after a tough start to the campaign. The shot-stopper has began this season in fine form, keeping two clean sheets in five games in all competitions so far.

Open to move

According to Fichajes, Oblak believes this could be the right time to leave Atletico Madrid but any transfer is expected to happen at the end of the season. Atletico are reluctant to lose their No.1 mid-season and want to delay negotiations until the summer of 2024.

Though he recently signed a new deal with the club, a move is still possible if Man Utd make a huge offer. The report states that Atletico Madrid would not sell him for less than £44m (€50m).

The experienced goalkeeper has also given Man Utd the approval to begin negotiations over a possible deal, according to Fichajes.

United’s interest in Oblak comes despite spending over £45m on Andre Onana in the summer. The Cameroonian international has endured a tough start to life in England and the report says United are now looking at Oblak as a ‘solution’.

The 27-year-old has been criticised by Man United fans and pundits for his poor displays between the sticks for Ten Hag’s side this term as his error against Bayern Munich helped the Bundesliga champions secure a 4-3 win in last Wednesday’s Champions League tie.

Onana has made seven appearances and conceded a whopping 14 goals in all competitions since joining Man Utd from Inter Milan.

Read more: Man Utd in battle with Arsenal to sign 6ft 3in star, £72m deal could be agreed next year