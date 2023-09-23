Man Utd and Arsenal interested in signing De Ketelaere

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere in the upcoming window, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

After joining AC Milan from Club Brugge last summer in a £28m deal, the 22-year-old struggled to find his feet in the Italian top-flight last term. So, having been left unimpressed by the midfielder’s performances, Stefano Pioli opted to loan him out in the recently concluded transfer window.

Atalanta have decided to sign him on a season-long loan and there is an option to make the move permanent in a £26m deal. Upon moving to the Gewiss Stadium, De Ketelaere has enjoyed a promising start for La Dea, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist in five appearances in all competitions.

So, the way De Ketelaere has started the season it is expected that Atalanta will sign the player permanently next summer if he consistently showcases his best throughout the season.

It appears the Belgian’s recent impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed as several big Premier League clubs such as Man Utd and Arsenal have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Battle

According to the report by Calciomercato, Man Utd could look to sign De Ketelaere in the upcoming transfer window and they might be open to spending a fee of around £72m to secure his signature.

However, the report claims that purchasing the 22-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Arsenal have been eyeing a move for him for a long time and they could opt to formalise their interest next year.

De Ketelaere, standing at 6ft 3in star, is a versatile player as he can play as an attacking midfielder, but can also be deployed in the centre-forward position. He is a highly talented player and has a similar playing style to Kai Havertz.

So, the left-footed star could be a solid signing for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the Gunners eventually opt to purchase the youngster by spending the reported £72m fee in the upcoming transfer window.