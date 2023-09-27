Man Utd considering move for Valencia star Javi Guerra

Manchester United are monitoring Valencia youngster Javi Guerra ahead of a possible move in the transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The report claims that United have sent scouts to monitor Valencia games as they continue to track the 20-year-old’s progress. However, Man Utd could face competition as Newcastle are also showing a keen interest.

Guerra recently extended his contract with the La Liga side until 2027 and the report says he has a release clause worth £87m (€100m), so Man Utd may need to pay huge money to sign the talented youngster.

The Red Devils spent £179m in the summer transfer window following the arrival of Altay Bayindir, Rasmus Højlund, Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat, who moved to Old Trafford on a season-long deal from Fiorentina worth £9m.

However, Ten Hag wants to further bolster his squad with more signings in January and Guerra has been identified as a possible transfer target.

The midfielder has been a regular for Rubén Baraja’s outfit this season as they lie 6th in the La Liga table with 10 points, just six points behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona.

He has racked up six league appearances, scored three goals, and provided one assist so far this term.

Future star

Guerra has been tipped to become one of the best midfielders in the world following his outstanding performances for Valencia. He joined Los Ches from Villarreal’s youth team in 2019 at the age of 16.

He was rewarded for consistent displays in the middle of the park for the Valencia B side last season as he made 10 appearances and netted one goal in the process.

The Spain U-21 international is a key player for Baraja, however, if his release clause is triggered or a club like Man Utd put a big offer on the table, it would be difficult for Valencia to keep him. Several clubs were interested in signing Guerra last summer but a move did not materialise but it won’t be long before he eventually leaves the club.

Man Utd brought in Mount and Amrabat to bolster their midfield, however, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen on the wrong side of 30, Ten Hag may look to sign younger players as long term replacements.

