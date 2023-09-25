Man Utd duo Harry Maguire and Mason Mount return from injury

Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are set to return from injury for the Red Devils’ against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Palace are set to visit Old Trafford on 26 September in the third round of the domestic competition. The Red Devils head into the game off the back of their Premier League victory against Burnley away from home over the weekend.

United were on a losing streak before getting the three points at Turf Moor after an impressive strike from Bruno Fernandes just before half-time.

Mount has had a poor start to the season at Man United and has been on the sidelines for the last few weeks, with the midfielder having picked up a hamstring injury last month in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

As for Maguire, he was unavailable for the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich and missed the trip to Burnley due to injury.

However, the MEN claims that both Mount and Maguire are set to return to the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Palace on Tuesday night after stepping-up their recoveries in training.

United’s injury crisis

United are currently going through an injury crisis in defence, with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof starting against Vincent Kompany’s team. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are on the sidelines and Raphael Varane only returned to action off the bench at Turf Moor after missing the last few games due to a fitness issue.

Maguire has fallen out-of-favour under ten Hag but his return will still be a boost for the Man Utd boss as it gives him another important option in defence.

In the middle of the park, Ten Hag has struggled to get the best out of players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who were pivotal to the club’s success in the 2022/23 term.

Thankfully for Man United, Sofyan Amrabat made his debut against Burnley, coming on as a late substitute in the final minutes of the match as the Red Devils managed to hold on to their one-goal advantage.

Mount will give ten Hag another option in midfield but the former Chelsea star could be deployed on the right wing against Palace with Antony and Jadon Sancho still unavailable.