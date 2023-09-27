Chelsea monitor Federico Dimarco ahead of possible move

Chelsea are showing a keen interest in signing Federico Dimarco but face a battle to lure the defender away from Inter Milan, according to 90min.

The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in another left wing-back due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of both Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen.

Chelsea are ready to offload Cucurella in the next transfer window and would also be open to selling Maatsen in January, so Pochettino is on the look out for replacements.

Maatsen rejected a move to newly promoted side Burnley despite the West Londoners agreeing to sell the youngster on deadline day in the summer. The 21-year-old is seen as a surplus requirements at the club, however, he has managed to feature in five games with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

Cucurella, on the other hand, has made only one appearance for Pochettino’s side in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge. He has since been on the bench for their first six league games this campaign after seeing a proposed loan move to Man Utd collapse in the summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to produce impressive performances for Chelsea since joining the club from Brighton in 2022. He has racked up 33 appearances and provided two assists in all competitions in his debut season as the club missed out on Europe after finishing 12th in the Premier League table.

According to 90min, Chelsea have identified Dimarco as a potential signing and have sent scouts to watch him during the opening weeks of the new season.

However, the Blues face a battle to sign the £30m-rated defender. Not only are Man City also interested, according to 90min, but Dimarco has indicated he’s happy at Inter and wants to renew his contract.

The Italy international has three years left on his contract with Inter Milan but speaking after their 1-0 win over Empoli on Sunday, Dimarco suggested that he wants to renew his deal with the club.

“I don’t think there will be any problems, I certainly want to renew my contract with Inter,” he said as quoted by 90min.

Echoing the same sentiment, Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed that the club will negotiate with the player over a new contract.

“Dimarco proves the sense of belonging towards the club, we are happy and proud. He keeps improving and he is still very young. We’ll soon meet to discuss a contract extension,” Marotta said as quoted by 90min.

Dimarco has been ever-present for Simone Inzaghi’s side this season, featuring in six games and making four goal contributions as they sit at the summit of the Serie A table with 15 points, three points above second-placed and city-rivals AC Milan.

