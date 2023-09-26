Man Utd could sign Sergio Reguilon on permanent deal

Manchester United could complete the signing of Sergio Reguilon on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens in January, according to AS (h/t Manchester Evening News).

The Red Devils brought the Spain international to Old Trafford on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the closing stages of the summer window after suffering an injury crisis at left-back.

Tyrell Malacia has not played for United since last season and has been on the sidelines, while Luke Shaw also picked up an injury early on in the season and is expected to be out of action for a considerable period.

Therefore, the addition of Reguilon on deadline day seemed like a wise move from Man Utd and it has paid off as the 26-year-old has put in some impressive displays for the club in recent fixtures.

Will Reguilon make a place for himself at United?

Reguilon has been one of the positives for United despite their underwhelming performances against Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayern Munich and Burnley.

The Spaniard’s tenacity and energy in the three matches he has started has been admirable and the left-back has looked threatening in the final third of the pitch for the Red Devils.

Tottenham signed Reguilon from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 after his impressive spell on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League. Unfortunately, things have not worked out for the defender at the Lilywhites and he hardly played while on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

However, there is still a decent player in Reguilon and he is showing glimpses of his former self at United under Erik ten Hag, who has had to rely on the former Madrid star due to the mounting injury crisis in his backline.

Reguilon has put in a decent shift so far at Man United, and the MEN cites the paper version of AS as claiming that they could make his move permanent in January if he continues to impress.

Reguilon is currently valued at around £8 million by Transfermarkt and he’d be a shrewd buy if United could sign him at that price. It will be interesting to see what the future will hold for the left-back if he continues to perform at a high level.