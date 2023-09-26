Chelsea could use Romelu Lukaku to fund Tammy Abraham move

Chelsea could use Romelu Lukaku as a ‘bargaining chip’ in an attempt to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma in the coming transfer windows, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The Belgium international joined the Giallorossi this summer on loan from the Blues after failing to secure a move to Inter Milan, who the 30-year-old played for last season.

Lukaku has had a torrid time since signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2021 from Inter Milan and the Belgian’s return to West London has not gone as planned.

After impressing at Inter for two seasons, the Blues decided to count on Lukaku to solve their goalscoring issues, but the striker ended up underwhelming at Stamford Bridge and was unable to replicate his previous form at the Nerazzurri in the 2022/23 term.

Lukaku has ended up replacing Abraham at Roma after the England international picked up an ACL injury during pre-season. The 25-year-old is expected to be out for some more time and whether the forward will be able to regain his place in Jose Mourinho’s team remains to be seen.

A swap deal on the cards?

Lukaku has started on a positive note at Roma, scoring three goals in four appearances in all competitions so far and has formed an exciting partnership with Paulo Dybala at the Stadio Olimpico.

The report suggests that Roma will want to sign the Belgian international on a permanent basis if he continues his excellent form over the coming months. And this could lead to a swap deal involving Abraham moving back to West London.

Abraham made his way through the youth ranks at Chelsea and established himself in the club’s starting lineup under Frank Lampard back in the 2019/20 season. However, Thomas Tuchel did not seem to fancy the striker and the Englishman joined Roma in the summer of 2021.

After an impressive debut campaign at Roma, Abraham struggled to replicate his form in the 2022/23 term. Chelsea have their own issues in the attack, with Nicolas Jackson struggling to fire up top, so Pochettino needs another striker.

As per the report, Chelsea have been tipped to make an approach for Abraham either in January or next summer. With both him and Lukaku valued at around £34 million, there could be a straight swap deal on the cards that would suit all parties.