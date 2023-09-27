Man Utd and Man City snubbed Joao Felix summer transfer

Manchester United and Manchester City snubbed the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to former Portugal international Paulo Futre.

Speaking to Cadena Ser’s El Larguero via The Sun, former Atletico forward Futre revealed that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes had offered the player to United and City, but the two clubs were not interested in him.

“When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barca I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called Jorge Mendes and told him the statements that Joao had made and he said no. We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. “I can verify what he told me because I have friends and they said it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked and they didn’t want Joao either.”

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 from SL Benfica for £113 million, but the Portugal international has failed to find his feet under Diego Simeone over the years.

Subsequently, after falling down the pecking order at Atletico last season, the 23-year-old joined Chelsea on loan in January and put in some impressive displays for the Blues during their torrid period under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

However, the West London club did not pursue a permanent deal for Felix and the £44m-rated forward signed for Barcelona on loan on deadline day in the previous transfer window.

Felix proved himself in the Premier League

If Futre is to be believed, Man United and City had the chance to complete a move for Felix and for whatever reason, the two clubs decided against it.

Felix showed that he was capable of adapting to the rigours of the Premier League with his performances for Chelsea in the previous campaign. Therefore, it is surprising that none of the top teams in the English top flight pushed to sign him.

At United, the attack has lacked quality for some time now and while they signed Rasmus Hojlund this summer, a single player cannot solve the Red Devils’ issues up front.

Felix has gotten off to a brilliant start at Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four appearances. While City have an abundance of talent in the attack, United could have done with a player of the Portuguese’s quality in their forward line.