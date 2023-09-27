Alexander-Arnold resumes training ahead of Tottenham clash

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com.

Despite stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered against Aston Villa a few weeks ago, Alexander-Arnold is not expected to feature in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City this evening.

The 24-year-old has been an influential figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side since making his debut in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in 2016.

He has featured in four league games for the Merseysiders and made one assist this season as they lie 2nd in the Premier League table with 16 points, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Leicester clash, Lijnders disclosed that Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a return to action after training with his teammates on Monday. He could be in contention for the Spurs game this weekend.

“Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession with the counter-pressing, but he was outstanding” Lijnders said as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com. “You see him instantly, of course. He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready, we will see today.”

Another injury boost

Liverpool fans received yet another injury boost regarding Thiago Alcantara’s return to full fitness after several weeks on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old, who is yet to make an appearance this season last featured for the Reds in the 2-1 victory at West Ham back in April. He racked up 28 appearances and registered one assist across all competitions last season.

Lijnders confirmed that Thiago is in a ‘good way’ and progressing well in his recovery:

“He is in a good way, the healing process is going well so that’s the most important [thing] at this moment,” Lijnders added.

Alcantara has been hampered by injuries since moving to Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020. He helped Liverpool secure Champions League qualification in his debut season after several key players suffered long-term injuries including skipper Virgil van Dijk.

The Spain international helped the Reds mount a historic quadruple charge in the 2021/22 season as Klopp’s side came close to winning both the Premier League and Champions League but lost to Man City and Real Madrid respectively.

Liverpool ended up winning the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup – both beating Chelsea in the final on penalty shootouts.

