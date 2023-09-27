Agent confirms Tottenham’s interest in Armand Lauriente

Sassuolo star Armand Lauriente’s agent, Roberto Meloni has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in signing the winger.

After moving to the Mapei Stadium from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient in a £9m deal last summer, the Frenchman enjoyed a productive debut campaign in Serie A last term, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 28 league appearances.

The 24-year-old has continued his promising displays early on this season. So, it appears after being impressed by Lauriente’s recent performances, Spurs have decided to register a firm interest in signing him to bolster their frontline.

During an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, Meloni stated that the winger is planning to take the next step in his career and could leave Sassuolo next summer if he keeps on displaying promising performances this term.

When asked whether Lauriente could leave next summer, Meloni said:

“I think so, although it will depend on his performances this year. We already had a lot of interest in him, but in terms of growth we didn’t feel like leaving Sassuolo for the sake of change. It doesn’t make sense for us.”

Lauriente to Tottenham

The agent further claims that his client has already started to attract a lot of attention from several big European clubs with Tottenham among those previously expressing their interest in signing him and they could opt to formalise their interest in the upcoming window.

Meloni also states that Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for him. So, Spurs are set to face tough competition from those teams in getting any potential deal done for the Frenchman.

Meloni said:

“They liked Bayer Leverkusen instead of Diaby. Then there was an interest from Tottenham and it’s no mystery that Giuntoli would like him if he had stayed in Naples…” “In the Premier League there was an attempt from West Ham, but he wants to reach an important level, preferring a second season in Sassuolo to confirm himself. With Dionisi he is developing well, he is in an excellent position. Of course, next year he is on the list of starters with high-level offers.”

Lauriente is a versatile winger as he can play on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The 24-year-old – valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Tottenham should they opt to sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming window.