Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney wants London stay

Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing Ivan Toney but the Brentford striker is also open to joining Chelsea, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via football.london.

Toney has made a name for himself in the Premier League with some impressive displays for Brentford in the last two seasons. The 27-year-old is suspended but will return to action in January and interest in signing him is growing.

Understandably, there are a number of Premier League teams showing a keen interest in signing Toney with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Jacobs has now confirmed that links to Arsenal are ‘genuine’ but Toney is also ‘open’ to joining Chelsea while Tottenham have also been named as potential suitors.

The journalist also says that the striker wants to remain in London, which is good news for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham as they prepare to do-battle for his signature this winter.

Writing on CaughtOffside (h/t football.london), Jacobs said:

“Toney is open to the Chelsea switch and I am told he ideally wants to stay in London. That’s also good news for Arsenal and Spurs. The Arsenal links are genuine.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted Toney could leave if the price is right and the Mirror claims the Bees want at least £60m to part ways with their star striker.

Chelsea and Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer

It sounds like good news for Chelsea, who look to be in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer amidst the injury to Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson’s struggles in front of goal.

On the other hand, Arsenal could also do with a quality number nine, as was evident in their game against Tottenham. Gabriel Jesus is not the most prolific striker and Eddie Nketiah lacks the quality to take the Gunners all the way in the title race.

Spurs showed their class in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend as James Maddison set up Son Heung-min to score twice. They lost Harry Kane this summer and are yet to properly replace him, so Toney could be on their radar.

Toney’s 20 league goals in 33 appearances last season showcases his quality to play for the top sides, but where the forward’s future lies remains to be seen.