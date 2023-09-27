Aaron Hickey ‘happy’ at Brentford amidst Man Utd interest

Manchester United target Aaron Hickey is ‘happy’ at Brentford amidst recent reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford, according to Football Insider (h/t Manchester Evening News).

The Red Devils are interested in the Scotland international as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defence. The 21-year-old can play on either side of the back four so would provide competition for the likes of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, United face a battle to sign the talented full-back as the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also showing a keen interest, as per the report.

Not only that, but it appears Man Utd also face a fight to lure Hickey away from the Gtech Community Stadium as Football Insider, via MEN, says the defender is happy at Brentford and is in no rush to leave.

Hickey moved to Brentford in the summer of 2022 from Bologna and has since been a key player for Thomas Frank, making 26 appearances in the Premier League last season.

The Scotsman has managed to increase his influence at Brentford in the current campaign, starting in every league game so far for the West London club and showcasing his versatility playing as a left-back in their previous game against Everton.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that Hickey is comfortable with his situation at Brentford, with the defender getting regular game time to further his development.

Man United’s injury crisis

At Man United, Erik ten Hag has an injury crisis on his hands in the defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who seemed to be the Dutch manager’s first choice, out with an injury. However, the Red Devils have decent depth at right-back with Diogo Dalot also in their ranks.

Man United are also without their left-back options, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and loanee Sergio Reguilon all out with injury issues. Sofyan Amrabat had to start on the left-hand side of the defence in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

For now, it seems wise for Hickey to stay at Brentford and continue to gain experience in the English top flight, but the right-back, valued at around £50 million by Brentford, has the potential to one day play for a top team like Manchester United.