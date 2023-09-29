Man Utd target Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham in January

Manchester United target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly willing to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the winter window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After establishing himself as an integral part of Spurs’ system over the last few years, the 28-year-old has found it difficult to break into new boss Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven early on this season.

It was previously reported that Tottenham were open to letting him leave this summer and Atletico Madrid were mentioned as the most interested club in acquiring his service. Man Utd were also reportedly planning to make a swoop for him but eventually didn’t formalise their interest before the deadline and in the end, the Dane remained in the English capital.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that after getting frustrated with the lack of playing time at the newly renovated White Hart Lane this season, Hojbjerg is considering leaving Spurs in January.

The journalist further claims that if the Denmark international couldn’t manage to engineer a move away from Tottenham in winter then he will certainly leave the club in the summer.

Hojbjerg to Man Utd

Romano said:

“For Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024. It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

Romano also states that Hojbjerg was on Ten Hag’s wish-list this summer but United eventually opted to sign Sofyan Amrabat – who was their primary target.

However, the Moroccan has joined the club on a loan deal so if they decide not to acquire his service permanently next summer, then they could look to sign a new midfielder and may consider purchasing Hojbjerg if he moves away in the upcoming window.

The 28-year-old likes to play as a deep-lying playmaker but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He can link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing, can chip-in with some important goals and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Hojbjerg – valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt – is a Premier League proven player so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd should they decide to make a move for him next year to strengthen their engine room.