Arsenal showing serious interest in signing Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal are showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Juventus star Adrein Rabiot as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his squad, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Turin and is no closer to agreeing terms over an extension. The situation has alerted several clubs with the report claiming that Arsenal are among those eyeing a move for the Frenchman.

Unless Rabiot signs an extension with Juventus over the coming weeks, he’ll be able to discuss a possible free transfer move for next summer with foreign clubs such as Arsenal from January 1st.

Juventus may opt to cash-in on Rabiot in the winter window rather than lose him for nothing. The Frenchman is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt, but the Gunners would hope to sign him for much less in January given his contract situation.

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition for Rabiot’s signature as the report says Newcastle are also showing a keen interest in luring the midfielder to England.

Juventus signed Rabiot in the summer of 2019 and he has been a key player for them in recent years. The midfielder’s influence in the team has grown since Massimiliano Allegri returned as manager.

Rabiot has been one of the few positives Juventus have been able to bet on during their recent struggles and the France international has played the full 90 minutes in every game so far for the Bianconeri this season.

Last year, Rabiot also showcased his talent on the biggest stage during the 2022 World Cup, with the midfielder being vital in Didier Deschamps’ team’s run to the final in Qatar.

Arsenal’s fragile midfield

Arsenal’s midfield was bolstered with the addition of Declan Rice this summer, but the Gunners lost a leader in Granit Xhaka from their engine room after he signed for Bayer Leverkusen.

Against Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners’ fragility in the middle of the park was exposed after Rice was substituted for Jorginho at half-time due to a fitness issue. Thomas Partey has also been injury-prone during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Therefore, Arsenal could do with a player like Rabiot in their ranks, but they’ll face competition from Newcastle while Juventus haven’t given up hope of persuading him to extend his stay in Turin.