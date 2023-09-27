[Teams] Brentford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Gtech Community Stadium

We have an all Premier League clash to look forward to as Brentford take on Arsenal in the third round of the League Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad and made several changes from the side that drew with Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend. Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped for Arsenal’s two league games but the England international returns between the sticks tonight. David Raya drops out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also recalled to start in defence for the Gunners. The Japan international has found first team football hard to come by lately so this is a chance for him to impress. Jacub Kiwior also comes in to the Arsenal defence alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White as William Saliba is given a rest. Oleksandr Zinchenko is named among the subs.

Declan Rice is ruled out after picking up a back injury at the weekend while Martin Odegaard is given a rest. Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines with a groin injury so Jorginho starts in midfield. The Italian will be looking to make amends for his error in the North London Derby. Kai Havertz gets another start and he’ll be looking to kick start his career having struggled since making the move from Chelsea in the summer.

Bukayo Saka isn’t available for Arsenal after suffering a knock against Tottenham so he joins Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the sidelines. Emile Smith Rowe is handed a rare start in attack and the England U21 star will be looking to take his opportunity to show Arteta what he’s capable of after an injury-plagued year.

Youngster Charles Sagoe Jr is handed his first team debut while Reiss Nelson gets a start on the right flank. Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front with Gabriel Jesus on the bench. Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry are also among the Arsenal subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Zanka, Pinnock, Hickey; Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Balcombe, Jensen, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe, Brierley

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Sagoe Jr

Subs: Hein, Cedric, Sweet, Walters, Zinchenko, Elneny, Ødegaard, Cozier-Duberry, Jesus.