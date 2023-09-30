Pundit heaps praise on Liverpool’s new signing Szoboszlai

Former striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Liverpool’s new summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds identified their ageing midfield was the main issue behind their downfall. So, they opted to revamp the engine room in the recently concluded summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club.

But, among those new signings, the player – who has made the biggest impact so far this season for the Merseyside club is Szoboszlai. The Hungarian has already scored two excellent goals having featured in eight games for the Reds in all competitions.

Now, speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, Shearer has said that Szoboszlai has taken no time to settle down in his new surroundings – which is not easy for players, who come from abroad.

Pundit raves about Szoboszlai

The pundit further states that Szoboszlai possesses almost every attribute that a top-class midfielder should have and he has showcased glimpses that he could turn out to be a real asset for Liverpool going forward.

Shearer said:

“Sometimes it takes players time to settle – not this guy. He looks the real deal straight away. Everything about his game, what you need as a midfielder, energy, and he looks a class act. “I know it’s very early but what we are seeing from him, I think, yeah, probably too early to be mentioning him in the same breath as Steven Gerrard. But, what a great start he has had to his career at Liverpool.”

Liverpool have opted to sign Szoboszlai by triggering his £60m release clause and the early signs are that the money has been well spent.

The Hungarian is very quick, strong, technically sound, can create chances for attackers, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works extremely hard without possession.

Therefore, it is apparent that he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. So, the Anfield faithful will be hoping that Szoboszlai will be able to continue his impressive displays and help the club achieve success going forward.