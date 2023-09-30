Alexander-Arnold set to be available for Tottenham clash

Liverpool have received a huge injury boost as vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be in contention for today’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com.

Alexander-Arnold has missed the Reds’ last four games in all competitions, however, he could make his return from a hamstring injury against Tottenham this evening.

Klopp says Alexander-Arnold has trained as normal in the lead up to the game and will be in the squad that travels to North London to take on Spurs.

Elsewhere, Klopp disclosed that academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic will be out of action due to a calf problem, while Thiago Alcantara and Conor Bradley are still in the treatment room.

Bajcetic featured in the 3-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. However, he suffered a setback having already struggled with injuries from last season.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Trent trained yesterday normal and will train today normal, and then we have to make a decision,” “He will be in the squad, I’m not a doctor so cannot make that decision, but it looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play. “Stefan had a little, little setback. The problem with Stefan is I can imagine everyone wants to see him play more – I want – but we have to be really careful. And now it’s a little, little, little tiny calf issue. That’s how it is when you are six months out. “And we try everything to get him up to speed without pushing him. We make a very specific plan for him but in the end it’s disappointing for him, of course, but for us as well that he got another one. “So we have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else but not playing. That’s it, I would say. “Thiago still out, Conor still out. I think that’s it.”

Massive injury update

As it stands, only two senior players are facing spells on the sidelines which is good news for Klopp as he navigates through the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Europa League.

Alexander-Arnold is a key player for Liverpool following his impressive performances in the past seasons. He has forged a reputation as one of the best full-backs in the world, helping the Merseysiders win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.

The 24-year-old has made four league appearances and provided one assist as Liverpool lie 2nd in the table with 16 points, just two points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City.

