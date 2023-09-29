Liverpool and Brighton battle for Raul Paula

Liverpool and Brighton are showing a keen interest in German youngster Raul Paula, according to Guardian journalist, Ed Aarons.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for Stuttgart’s reserve side this season. He is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate as a left winger.

He has managed six goals and an assist in just nine games in the Regionalliga Sudwest this term. He has always been a prolific goalscorer, and his records at both Under-17 and Under-19 levels are enviable.

As per transfermarkt, Paula has a contract at Stuttgart until 2024, so the likes of Liverpool have a good chance to get him at a bargain price if the Bundesliga outfit are unable to tie him down to a long-term deal soon.

Guardian journalist Aarons claims that Liverpool have sent scouts to keep an eye on the German U18 star but face competition from Brighton as the Seagulls are also showing a keen interest.

Player for the future?

Paula looks like someone who is tailor made for Brighton. Their recruitment strategy in recent years has been the envy of many top clubs in the country. They scout extensively and rarely make a bad signing. On top of that, they have been able to sell their top players at a high price and replace them with equally talented youngsters.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Alexis MacAllister come to mind – players who were sold at a high price after being signed for a nominal fee. So, it will not come as a big surprise if the Seagulls make a move for Paula.

Liverpool are also on the lookout for talented young players. Jurgen Klopp has given opportunities to several youngsters in the first team if he is good enough. Given Klopp’s connection in Germany, Liverpool may have better chances of signing him ahead of Brighton.

The Reds have a wealth of options in their attacking department, and Paula could be seen as a player for the future if he ends up moving to Anfield.