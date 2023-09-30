Man Utd’s Lisandro Martinez ruled out for several weeks

Manchester United have been handed a massive injury blow after defender Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for an extended period due to an aggravation of his foot injury, the club has confirmed.

The Argentina international fractured his metatarsal in April which saw him miss the end of last season. He made a return to action at the start of the new season but he aggravated the issue during the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

The South American still started during the defeats to Brighton and Bayern Munich, which may have made the issue even worse. The Red Devils have now confirmed that Martinez is facing another spell on the sidelines.

A statement on ManUtd.com confirmed:

“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” “The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month. “It has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. “Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”

The BBC claims that Martinez is facing between two and three months on the sidelines, which will be a huge blow for Manchester United.

Martinez has been a key cog in Erik ten Hag’s side, steering them to clinch the Carabao Cup and secure Champions League qualification last season. Martinez has featured in six appearances and registered one assist in all competitions this term.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the Crystal Palace clash, Ten Hag revealed he was very sad about the 25-year-old’s latest injury.

“It is very sad, for him and the team, because he was not 100% fit,” the Dutch gaffer said as quoted by BBC. “I think it was a big difference, the Licha Martinez in the last games and the Licha Martinez we have seen in the last season.”

Disappointing news

Man Utd injury concerns are mounting with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Sergio Reguilon all in the treatment room, while Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo have also been ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are expected to be available for selection against Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Martinez has formed a solid partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of defence for Man Utd. He has racked up 51 appearances and made two goal contributions across all competitions.

