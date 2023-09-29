Man Utd to submit bid for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are ready to submit an offer for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window as Erik ten Hag eyes attacking reinforcements, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

The report claims that Man Utd had no intention of signing a forward in the next transfer window, however, the uncertainty over the futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony will force them into action.

Sancho is currently at loggerheads with Ten Hag and has been asked to apologise before returning to first-team training, while Antony has been accused by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin for allegations of domestic abuse.

The Brazilian is set to return to full training with his teammates and is available for selection but his future is still undecided until the case is fully resolved.

The on-going issues regarding the pair have forced United to consider bringing in at least one attacker this January. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Nico Williams but Chiesa has emerged as a serious transfer target.

It is believed that Juventus value the Italy international highly after an impressive start to the new season, however, a tempting offer could persuade the Serie A giants to sell one of their prized assets.

The versatile forward has featured in six league games, scored four goals, and provided one assist as Juve lie 3rd in the table with 13 points, just two points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Price tag

According to Fichajes.net, Man Utd will submit an offer for Chiesa this winter but Juventus will want at least £61m (€70m) to cash in. However, they are reluctant to sell in January so a summer move may be more realistic.

Man Utd would therefore have to make a huge offer to lure Massimiliano Allegri’s side into a deal for the 25-year-old in January.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Chiesa in recent months with the Italian touted as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Therefore, Man Utd may face competition from their north-west rivals if they decide to formalise their interest in Chiesa.

