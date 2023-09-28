Man Utd lining up January move for Bayern’s Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry in the January transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce his attacking options, according to Nacional via the Daily Mail.

The Spanish outlet claims that the Red Devils could make a move for Gnabry this winter following the uncertainty over the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho, who have missed the club’s last few games.

Ten Hag will not allow Sancho to return to first-team training until he apologises after hitting out at the United boss on social media. Sancho suggested ten Hag had lied about his performances in training and claimed he has been made a scapegoat at the club.

The 23-year-old has decided to deactivate his Instagram account after being exiled from the first team. The England international has featured in three league games this season and he is yet to open his account or register an assist.

Antony, on the other hand, has touched down in England from Brazil and has agreed to meet Greater Manchester Police to answer questions about the serious allegations made against him by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavall.

It is unknown if he will be available for selection ahead of Man Utd’s upcoming matches. The Brazil international has racked up four league appearances for Ten Hag’s side as they lie 9th in the Premier League table with nine points.

Attacking reinforcement

Man Utd are now on the look out for attacking reinforcements and the Daily Mail cites the paper version of Nacional as claiming they are eyeing an audacious move to sign Gnabry in January.

The German has forged a reputation as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga in the past few seasons. He left Arsenal in 2016 after five years at the Emirates Stadium where racked up 18 appearances, scored one goal, and provided two assists across all competitions.

He was a regular for the Gunners’ U-21 side where he netted 12 goals and resisted eight assists in 38 games. The Germany international first joined Werder Bremen in 2017, before Bayern Munich signed him just 12 months later.

The versatile forward has since featured in 224 games, scored 82 times, and recorded 51 assists in all competitions – helping Thomas Tuchel’s side to claim several titles including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

Last season, he played a crucial role as Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title on the final day of the campaign. This season, Gnabry has made six appearances and scored one goal so far.

He is valued at £48m Transfermarkt, however, he won’t leave Bayern for cheap as the 28-year-old has three years left on his contract. Gnabry would be an excellent signing for Man Utd but it will be difficult to lure him away from the Allianz Arena.

