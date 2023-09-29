Man Utd hope to get three players back v Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set for a triple fitness boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday (30 September), according to a report from The Mirror.

The Red Devils have made a stuttering start to their new campaign and need to get some wins under their belt. They are heading into this game on the back of a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the League Cup in midweek and they will be looking to get a similar result at the weekend.

Midfield duo Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay were absent in the League Cup win, while Sergio Reguilon also missed the game due to illness.

However, The Mirror says that the Red Devils will evaluate the conditions of all three players but they could all return to action on against Palace on Saturday.

Reguilon was advised to stay away from United’s Carrington training complex after he was feeling unwell after the Burnley game. Eriksen and McTominay did attend training on Monday, but they were also feeling unwell ahead of the EFL Cup game.

More injury boost

However, it sounds like the trio are set to return this weekend and United could also welcome back Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine has missed the previous two games with a foot issue and he feels discomfort in his right foot. It remains to be seen if Ten Hag gives him more time to recover.

The Dutchman does have a wealth of options at the back with Raphael Varane now available again. The Frenchman returned in midweek and as a result, Ten Hag now has four centre-backs at his disposal. Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans are the three other centre-back options for the Man Utd boss to pick alongside Varane.

With Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still out for long spells on the sidelines, it is unlikely that Martinez will be risked.

United are currently ninth in the Premier League table from six games with nine points. They are nine points behind league leaders Manchester City and it’s high time they start building up a winning run to close the gap with other rivals.