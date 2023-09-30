Man Utd prioritising bolstering the defence next year

Manchester United are reportedly planning to strengthen the backline next year and have already shortlisted three players to do that, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were looking to reinforce their centre-back in the recently concluded summer window and several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford. But, United couldn’t manage to sign anyone before the deadline so Erik ten Hag has been forced to continue with the pre-existing defensive options this season.

However, having failed to sign a new centre-back in the summer, Ten Hag is now planning to bolster the defence in the upcoming transfer window.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are considering making a move for a new defender and they have already started internal discussions ahead of a potential move next year.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have already shortlisted Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva as serious targets and United’s scouts have been watching them closely in recent times.

Reinforcements

Romano also says that the trio won’t be the only option for Man Utd to bolster their defence as more defenders could be included in Ten Hag’s wish-list over the coming months.

Romano said:

“Manchester United considering to invest on new important defender in 2024 as internal discussion start. Todibo remains on the list, Tapsoba and Antonio Silva also tracked by scouts — more names could be added in the next months.”

With Harry Maguire struggling to showcase his best in recent years and Raphael Varane persistently suffering from injury issues since joining the club, purchasing a new centre-back would be the right decision for Man Utd.

The record Premier League champions have signed Jonny Evans on a one-year deal to add depth to their defence this summer. But, the 35-year-old is a short-term signing and United need a long-term solution to achieve success going forward.

Todibo, Tapsoba and Silva have already established themselves as an integral part of their respective club’s starting eleven over the last few seasons so, any of them would be a great signing for Man Utd.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see who Man Utd will eventually opt to sign in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their backline.